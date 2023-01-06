The News Roundup – International

The Kremlin is facing unprecedented criticismfrom inside Russiaafter one of the deadliest attacks on its troops since the Ukraine war began. It took place on New Year’s Day. Kyiv, and Russian bloggers, claim the death toll is very likely in the hundreds.

At a briefing held by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, Mike Ryan, emergencies director at WHO, issued a warning about the spread of COVID overseas:

We believe the current numbers being published from China underrepresent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, particularly in terms of death.

The European Union fined Facebook’s parent company, Meta, more than 400 million dollars for privacy violations. It’s also banned Facebook from forcing users in the European Union to accept personalized ads based on their online behavior.

We cover these stories and more on the international portion of the News Roundup.

