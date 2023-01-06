The holidays brought a special delivery for one Florida woman

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The holidays brought a special delivery for a Florida woman. Joan Donovan received the diploma for her master's degree at age 89. After graduating from high school at 16, she waited a while to begin higher education. She went back to school and got her undergrad degree at 84. She wanted a master's program in creative writing, but the school didn't offer it, so she learned online. Now she's writing her next chapter.