Discontinued last summer, there's a Choco Taco for sale on eBay

Good morning. I'm A. Martínez. Choco Taco, a waffle cone folded like a taco shell stuffed with vanilla ice cream, draped in fudge, sprinkled with peanuts. This cold little slice of sugar heaven was discontinued last summer, but there's one for sale on eBay. It'll be shipped to you frosty and for free if you're willing to pay 25,000 bucks for it, a price point high enough to give anyone brain freeze. And if you're dropping that much on an old Choco Taco, maybe it's already frozen. It's MORNING EDITION.