Migrating bird, a bar-tailed godwit, flies from Alaska to Australia without stopping

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Flying direct from Los Angeles to Australia means at least 15 hours on a plane. But a bird named the bar-tailed godwit smashed the Guinness record by flying the 8,400-mile journey from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania nonstop. Tracked by a satellite tag, the bird began the migration on October 13 and flew for 11 days straight without stopping for food or rest. I don't know how funny the godwit is, but it definitely has got stamina.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.