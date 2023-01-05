Californians wake up Thursday to aftermath of another storm

Just days after a storm struck Northern California leaving several dead and many without power, another storm battered the same area Wednesday night. This storm was part of an atmospheric river storm. But what does that mean and how bad was Wednesday night’s storm?

Manola Secaira, environment and climate change reporter for CapRadio in Sacramento, joins Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson for the latest.

