A wandering cow in Australia is keeping firefighters busy

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A curious cow is keeping firefighters in Australia busy. They don't know where it came from. They do know she first appeared walking through a New South Wales mall - just doing a little window shopping. People called the fire service, who moved the cow to a university campus for safekeeping. And that is when the cow got utterly stuck in the mud. Again, the fire department got the call - just like a cat up a tree, except it was a cow in the muck.

