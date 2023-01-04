Adopting certain kittens at a Las Vegas shelter will get you a free Frontier flight

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Here's your chance to score a free flight. Frontier Airlines offers a flight voucher to anyone who adopts one of three kittens at a Las Vegas shelter. Why? Because the Animal Foundation, which runs the shelter, named the new arrivals Frontier, Delta and Spirit. One of the kittens was originally named Southwest, but the shelter didn't want to risk delaying its departure after the company's recent cancellation troubles. It's MORNING EDITION.