2 centenarians celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary

Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. A big congratulations to Robert and Edith Mae Schaum for celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary last week. The pair, both 102, met in high school in Donora, Pa. After attending a Friday night football game together, they knew it was meant to be. And when asked - what's their secret to a long-lasting marriage? Don't go to bed mad.

