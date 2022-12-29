Hundreds of bats are saved after falling to the ground during Houston's cold snap

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hundreds of bats are enjoying a second chance at life after being rescued from the cold in Houston. They nearly froze to death during last week's low temperatures, dropping from the downtown bridge where they live. Houston Humane Society rescuers took them in before releasing them last night to the cheers of a crowd that gathered to watch.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: This is the last one.

