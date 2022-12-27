The Taliban continues to strip away the human rights of women in Afghanistan

Taliban leaders announced over the weekend that Afghan women are no longer allowed to work for the non-governmental organizations delivering humanitarian aid to Afghans.

The reasoning was that women were allegedly not adhering to a conservative dress code of covering themselves in public from head to toe. As a result, at least four major aid groups are withdrawing from the country, saying they can’t work effectively without their female staff members.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Wazhma Frogh, who runs a local organization in Afghanistan and is a member of the Afghan Women’s Network.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.