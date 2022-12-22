© 2023 KANW
The Jan. 6 committee's final report

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published December 22, 2022 at 7:05 AM MST
Members of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol hold its last public meeting in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
The House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has published its first round of evidence, more than 30 interview transcripts of witness testimony.

The committee was slated to released its highly anticipated final report yesterday. It’s the culmination of 18 months of work gathering evidence on the Capitol attack.

It’s expected to be released later today instead.

It comes after the committee’s final public meeting, where it called for the Justice Department to investigate former President Trump on four criminal counts.

The eight-part document details Trump’s plan to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his mishandling of the riot.

We convene a panel of experts to break down the report and explain what it means for the ex-president’s legal and political future.

