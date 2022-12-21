McDonald's polyester uniforms have gone from workwear to high fashion

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. If you ever worked at a McDonald's, you might want to know that polyester uniform you wore is now cool. VAIN, a company from Finland, is teaming up with McDonald's to turn old uniforms into 13 high-fashion looks. They told Insider the inspiration was McDonald's' cultural omnipresence. Those golden arches are recognizable around the world. Bad news - the collection is not for sale. You'll have to stick to Big Macs. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.