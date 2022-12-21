Drug dealers in Peru watched Santa Claus and his elves break down their door

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. When drug dealers in Lima, Peru, this weekend saw Santa Claus and his elves breaking down their door with a hammer, they never imagined it was a drug bust. Police say the suspects even thought it was a joke when Father Christmas and his helpers screamed at them to freeze and lay on the floor. Officers say since it's Christmastime, agents disguised as Santa and his elves on the street did not seem out of place. Maybe they thought the police car's flashing red light was Rudolph's nose.

