Student Finds Out At Work That She's Class Valedictorian

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Lots of senior year traditions like prom and graduation have fallen by the wayside. But the principal of a Michigan high school didn't want to forgo all of them. She surprised senior Kaitlyn Watson at the drive-through where Kaitlyn works to deliver a message through the window.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MICHELLE FLOERING: You are GTA's 2020 class valedictorian.

KAITLYN WATSON: I am?

FLOERING: You are, you are.

WATSON: Oh, my gosh. Thank you so much.

She said she would've hugged her if she could. But instead, she bought a milkshake.