NPR Legend Susan Stamberg Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

NOEL KING, HOST:

Susan Stamberg is a legend at NPR. And yesterday, she was recognized far beyond this network that she helped found with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. NPR's Mandalit del Barco was there.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Susan Stamberg's name is now immortalized on the same Hollywood Boulevard block as Mel Blanc, Sid Grauman and the Pointer Sisters.

(CHEERING)

DEL BARCO: Friends, family and fans cheered for Stamberg, one of NPR's founding mothers.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SUSAN STAMBERG, BYLINE: Well, I have to say, this is the super-est Tuesday I have ever had.

(LAUGHTER)

DEL BARCO: During the ceremony, Stamberg's son, Josh, talked about growing up in the NPR newsroom.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOSH STAMBERG: The wonder of watching my mom at the center of the universe...

DEL BARCO: Oscar-nominated actress Annette Bening also honored her.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANNETTE BENING: Susan Stamberg is my hero. Like many people, I feel I know her because of listening to what she said and what she invited me to pay attention to.

DEL BARCO: Bening noted Stamberg was the first woman ever to anchor a nightly news program, All Things Considered. She was hired when National Public Radio began in 1971, and she's reported on major events of the past five decades. Now she's on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

S STAMBERG: It's very kind that my name is on that star, but the honor really goes to NPR. First of all, it's shorter. It's only three letters.

(LAUGHTER)

S STAMBERG: ...And also public radio - I know it's an old-fashioned, old-fangled medium, but it's the medium of my heart.

DEL BARCO: Stamberg went on to celebrate at the glamorous Musso & Frank. Mandalit del Barco, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF PORT BLUE'S "SILVER BLUEBERRY") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.