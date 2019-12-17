It Took 25 Years, But Mariah Carey's Holiday Earworm Reaches No. 1

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. And you may know this song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU")

MARIAH CAREY: (Singing) Oh, baby, all I want for Christmas is you.

GREENE: This week, Mariah Carey's holiday earworm "All I Want For Christmas Is You" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It only took 25 years. It's her 19th No. 1 hit, just one less than the Beatles. An uptick in streaming is one reason for the song's recent climb on the charts. Or maybe it's a Christmas miracle. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.