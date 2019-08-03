Officials Respond To Shooting In El Paso

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We are continuing our reporting on the shooting in El Paso, Texas, earlier today. Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke not long ago.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

GREG ABBOTT: Texas grieves for the people of El Paso today on a day that would have been a normal day for someone to leisurely go shopping turned into one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas.

MARTIN: Governor Abbott said 20 people have died, and more than two dozen people have been injured.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

ABBOTT: For the country that I know has been paying a lot of attention to this, asking what they can do, I ask that you keep El Pasoans in your prayers.

MARTIN: One suspect is in custody, a 21 year old white male. Here is El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen at a press briefing earlier today.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

GREG ALLEN: Right now we have a manifesto from this individual that indicates to some degree he has a nexus to potential hate crime.

MARTIN: The police chief went on to say that the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime, among other possibilities. President Trump has been briefed on the situation. He responded on Twitter, saying, quote, "terrible shootings in El Paso, Texas, reports are very bad, many killed. Working with state and local authorities and law enforcement, spoke to governor to pledge total support of federal government. God be with you all."